Health Spotlight: non-surgical breakthrough for urinary tract cancer

by: Gregg Montgomery
(WISH) — Rare cancers affect fewer than 40,000 people per year.

But unfortunately, the more people who have them, the more money is used to research it and develop new treatments.

So when a new drug is approved for a rare cancer, it seems as rare as the cancer it aims to treat.

In Monday’s Health Spotlight, take a look at the new hope for thousands of people with urinary tract cancer.

