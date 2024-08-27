Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Health Spotlight | Pediatric arrhythmia in real time

Pediatric arrhythmia in real time

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Abnormal heart rhythm, or arrhythmia, usually occurs in seniors but they can happen at any age.

Due to irregular symptoms and heart monitors geared for adults, diagnosing kids can be challenging.

But in Monday’s Health Spotlight, News 8’s Brittany Noble introduces us to a pediatric cardiologist who found an innovative solution using a device many kids are already wearing.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Grant to help Boys &...
Local News /
Soccer coach takes precautions during...
Weather Stories /
2 critically wounded in shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /
Organized youth sports participation on...
News /
How to protect children with...
Multicultural News /
Students’ safety takes top priority...
Weather Stories /
IU faculty demand protections from...
Political News /
Ex-sheriff to go to prison...
Indiana News /