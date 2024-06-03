Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Health Spotlight: Potential risks associated with fish oil supplements

Fish oil supplements (As Seen on WISH)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One in five Americans over the age of 60 take fish oil supplements for various health benefits.

But, despite these potential benefits, there have been concerns about the safety and efficacy of fish oil supplements, particularly in high doses.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has the details in the latest Health Spotlight.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Music festival honors the lives...
All Indiana /
Police dog hurt during chase...
Crime Watch 8 /
Final defendant in trio responsible...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indianapolis woman sentenced to over...
Crime Watch 8 /
BMV taking comments on proposed...
Political News /
Wanted suspect arrested after standoff...
Indiana News /
Koteewi Park hosts Indiana’s first...
Local News /
Community Health Network announces plans...
Health Spotlight /