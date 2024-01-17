Health Spotlight: Protection from carbon monoxide while on vacation

Search
Health Spotlight | Toxic vacations: poisoned by carbon monoxide

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — When making vacation plans, travelers might think about a safety plan.

But do they think about the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning?

Just in the past year, carbon monoxide leaks at six U.S. hotels killed two and injured at least 35.

Learn from News 8’s Brittany Noble in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight how travelers can protect themselves.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

