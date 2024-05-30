Health Spotlight | Red flags for young-onset dementia

Dr. Eric McDade, DO, Asst. Prof., Dept. of Neurology at Washington University at St. Louis School of Medicine. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most of the time, dementia affects people who are 65 years and older. But young-onset dementia can happen to those in their 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Now, a new study identifies factors that can up your risk for developing this devastating disease.

Young-onset dementia, also called early-onset dementia, affects more than 300 thousand Americans. And it strikes during the prime of their lives.

Dr. Eric McDade, DO, Asst. Prof., Dept. of Neurology at Washington University at St. Louis School of Medicine says, “Typically, people develop symptoms in their 30s 40s and 50s as opposed to developing symptoms in their 70s and 80s.”

In a new study published in JAMA Neurology, researchers identified risk factors that are linked to young-onset dementia: heart disease, a previous stroke, or an alcohol use disorder were strong predictors of young-onset dementia. Carrying specific gene mutations was also a major risk factor.

McDade says, “It’s an incredibly tragic disease. Families pass this disease on from generation to generation.”

Being socially isolated was another key risk factor for dementia. So was not getting enough vitamin D. And for men, having diabetes was strongly associated with developing the disease. Some other possible culprits were having a less formal education, a lower socioeconomic status, depression, poor handgrip strength, and hearing impairment. Doctors hope identifying these warning signs earlier may allow them to treat the disease before it has gone too far.

“We think it would be a lot easier to stop the disease from progressing rather than trying to catch up and prevent all of these sorts of downstream effects that happen,” says McDade.

Helping you identify risk factors for young-onset dementia.

Two other possible risk factors that were mentioned in the study were having a high c-reactive protein marker, which is a sign of inflammation, and having orthostatic hypotension, which is an abnormal drop in blood pressure when you stand up. If you have questions, call the free Alzheimer’s helpline at 1-800-272-3900.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.