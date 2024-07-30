Health Spotlight | Reduce the number of preemptive mastectomies

(As Seen on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes work correctly, they repair damaged DNA.

If they don’t, genetic mutations occur, increasing cancer risk. Groundbreaking research is studying BRCA gene mutations in the lab to find ways to counteract them.

“So, basically, we kind of created a particular mutant, and then which is defect the ubiquitin activity of brca1, and then, basically can knock down the activity of brca1,” Weixing Zhao, Biochemistry.

Scientists must understand why the genes mutate and how to counteract the resulting effects.

“If it’s really bad, it might indicate that this individual will have some problem, sooner or later, right,” Zhao said.

Because of BRCA’s deadly reputation, women have undergone preemptive radical mastectomies to minimize risk. But, this study is aimed at developing precisely targeted cancer drugs possibly reducing the need for these surgeries.

“Helping the physician; the patient make a decision,” Zhao said.

