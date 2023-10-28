Health Spotlight: Researcher thinks treatment could eliminate allergies

(WISH) — A researcher believes she has discovered a new treatment that can lead to the possible elimination of allergies.

More than 100 million Americans have allergies, making it the sixth-leading cause of sickness in the nation.

Allergies are the body’s response to foreign items in a person’s system. Traditional ways to treat it include antihistamines, dietary changes, or herbal remedies, but a researcher at the University of Central Florida has discovered a new treatment that could possibly eliminate allergies.

Justine Tigno-Aranjuez, an assistant professor at the university, said, “We are exposed to allergens … a specific kind of immune response – it’s called a Type 2 response.”

Tigno-Aranjuez and her team at the university are redefining allergy treatment with a technique known as LRC-TriCEPS, which identifies a cell receptor for common allergens. The research demonstrated the allergen and a common receptor binding together to inhibit the allergic reaction.

This discovery was called groundbreaking.

“We have the potential to, potentially, you know, modify the disease course, or there’s a potential for it to have a greater affect than just trying to basically suppress the symptoms,” Tigno-Aranjuez said.

The discovery can lead to new therapies to stop allergies before they start.

Currently, the best way to prevent allergies from flaring up is by avoiding those allergens. Also, vacuum and dust often, and change out air filters every two to three months.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.