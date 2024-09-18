Health Spotlight | Saving our first responders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and we want to focus on the mental health crisis happening throughout the country for our first responders. They are the people we rely on in times of crisis, and yet they face a silent crisis of their own. The constant exposure to traumatic events, the pressure to perform under immense stress, and the demanding nature of their jobs take a significant toll on their psychological well-being. Yet, they continue to show incredible.

From fires to fatalities, Assistant Fire Chief KJ Watts has seen it all over the past 26 years.

Watts says, “In a normal person’s span of life, they may see three to four traumatic events and we see 700 in a career.”

And all of that tragedy takes its toll.

“It’s a lot of insomnia, a lot of messed up sleep rhythms, irritability, anger issues.” Explains Watts.

Thirty percent of first responders experience mental health problems, including depression and PTSD. Studies show firefighters and police have a higher rate of suicide attempts than the general population.

Watts says, “They call it death by a thousand cuts. So, it was a culmination of many, many different traumatic events.”

Chief Watts finally found the Save a Warrior Program, which brings together active military personnel, veterans, and first responders. But he stresses that what helps one person may not help another. Lieutenant Wright agrees.

Lt. Barry Wright, a Firefighter and paramedic, says, “I actually had six, what I would call, strikeouts before I found a program that worked for me.”

He says he was overcome with insomnia and anxiety. Raffi, a trained service dog, came to his rescue.

Lt. Wright says, “She can actually sense my body chemistry changing long before I do. Or, if I get really anxious, she actually jumps up on me and almost simulates what looks like giving me a hug.”

Chief Watts founded the Phoenix Project – which provides financial support to non-profit organizations that support first responders.

“I want them to know that it’s okay to have problems. It’s okay to talk to people. It’s okay to raise your hand and say something’s wrong.” Explains Chief Watts.

Working to save the ones who dedicate their lives to saving us.

In efforts to support first responders there is a nationwide call to action to create a culture where seeking help is seen as strength, not weakness. Also, leaders are trying to identify and address mental health concerns early, providing a range of support services including therapy, medication and peer support.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.