Health Spotlight | Silver-haired avatars coach cancer patients

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — For the first time in its history, the American Cancer Society predicts new cancer diagnoses will cross the 2 million mark this year.

In Tuesday’s Health Spotlight, News 8’s Brittany Noble reports on how a silver-haired avatar may help cancer patients learn the right way to recover at home.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

