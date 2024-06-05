Health Spotlight | Silver-haired avatars coach cancer patients

(WISH) — For the first time in its history, the American Cancer Society predicts new cancer diagnoses will cross the 2 million mark this year.

In Tuesday’s Health Spotlight, News 8’s Brittany Noble reports on how a silver-haired avatar may help cancer patients learn the right way to recover at home.

