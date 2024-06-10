Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Health Spotlight | Skater puts rare condition on ice

Health Spotlight | Skater puts rare condition on ice

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If your child is in pain and you’re chalking it up to growing pains, think again.

It may be because of a rare auto-inflammatory disorder.

There’s no known cause or cure for it but a new combination of methods is helping kids pursue their passions.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has the details in the latest Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

New animal shelter designed to...
Political News /
Team USA ‘woke a monster’...
Sports /
Anderson apartments fire displaces at...
Local News /
Citizens Water proposes rate increase...
Local News /
I-465 SB between I-70 and...
Local News /
Budget item foretells of repairs...
Political News /
Westfield plans downtown district that...
Local News /
A special moment for Will...
Motorsports /