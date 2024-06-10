Health Spotlight | Skater puts rare condition on ice
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If your child is in pain and you’re chalking it up to growing pains, think again.
It may be because of a rare auto-inflammatory disorder.
There’s no known cause or cure for it but a new combination of methods is helping kids pursue their passions.
News 8’s Brittany Noble has the details in the latest Health Spotlight.
This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.
