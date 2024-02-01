Health Spotlight: Study launched to test healing toothpaste

Bennett Amaechi, BDS, MSc, PhD, a professor of dentistry at UT Health San Antonio. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A study was launched recently to determine if mimetic or synthetic hydroxyapatite would remineralize tooth enamel in patients suffering specifically from molar incisor hypomineralization, or MIH. It is also called chalky teeth; it affects 15% of the population.

“If they bite something hard, it breaks down because the tooth is porous — less mineral and porous. And the color varies from creamy white to yellow to even brown,” said Bennett Amaechi, BDS, MSc, PhD, a professor of dentistry at UT Health San Antonio.

‘Chalky teeth’ stems from three causes.

“It can be genetic factors. It can be systemic, environmental factors,” said Amaechi.

In the study, researchers cemented a bracket of chalky teeth next to natural teeth.

“Before we put it in their mouth, we measured the mineral density of the chalky teeth,“ Amaechi explained.

Participants brushed their teeth twice daily for two weeks. Computer tomography provided exact measurements, but researchers were surprised to find the synthetic mineral works better than fluoride.

“The mineral density of the chalky teeth increased by 26%. When we used fluoride toothpaste, the mineral density of the chalky teeth increased by 15%,” said Amaechi.

Toothpaste containing hydroxyapatite is available over the counter because it was previously approved for use in preventing cavities.

“That is why we did the test, and it worked,” said Amaechi.

Although the FDA has not approved the hydroxyapatite synthetic ingredient for people with Chalky Teeth Syndrome, it’s already on the market for fighting tooth decay and strengthening teeth.

