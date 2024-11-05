Health Spotlight | The connection between vital organs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vital organs work together to keep the body healthy, and that connection runs deep.

When one isn’t working properly, it can negatively impact the other, leading to more health complications.

The heart and kidneys work together 24 hours daily to maintain proper health. The average heart pumps 2,000 gallons of blood per day. The kidneys filter about 52 gallons each day.

Dr. T. Alp Ikizler, MD, Prof. of Medicine, Dir., Division of Nephrology & Hypertension at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said, “The kidney does two major things. One is to clean the toxins that accumulate in the body, as well as the fluid that accumulates in the body and get rid of them.”

The heart then pumps the clean blood throughout the body. But for many people, that cycle is disrupted.

Ikizler says, “Kidney disease is a very important health problem.”

According to the National Kidney Foundation, about 14% of Americans have kidney disease. And about 90% of them may not know it until it’s very advanced.

When the kidneys are not functioning properly, toxins and water remain in the blood. That, in turn, forces the heart to work too hard, increasing the risk of heart disease.

“Of course people become ill. Of course that creates cardiac stress. Of course that leads to cardiac damage,” said Dr. William H. Fissell, MD, Assoc. Prof. of Medicine, Division of Nephrology & Hypertension at Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Health experts say it goes both ways. Having heart disease can impact kidney function. Doctors say early detection is key. Treating and managing one disease could help prevent the other from developing.

Heart disease and kidney disease have common risk factors including diabetes and high blood pressure.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.