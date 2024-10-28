Health Spotlight | The kidneys’ impact on the heart

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s no secret that vital organs work together to keep the body healthy.

So, when one isn’t working properly, it can negatively impact the other – which can lead to more health complications.

The heart and kidneys work together, 24 hours a day, to maintain proper health. The average heart pumps 2,000 gallons of blood per day. The kidneys filter about 52 gallons each day.

The heart then pumps that clean blood throughout the body. But for many people, that cycle is disrupted.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, about 14% of Americans have kidney disease. And about 90% of them may not know it until it’s very advanced.

When the kidneys are not functioning properly, toxins and water remain in the blood. That, in turn, forces the heart to work too hard, increasing the risk of heart disease.

Health experts say it goes both ways. Having heart disease can impact kidney function. Doctors say early detection is key. Treating and managing one disease could help prevent the other from developing.

