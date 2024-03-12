Health Spotlight: the rare skin cancer that killed singer Jimmy Buffett

(WISH) — Merkel cell carcinoma is a lethal skin cancer connected to the neuroendocrine system through nerve endings in the skin.

It frequently spreads into the lymph nodes, then the lungs and brain.

Singer Jimmy Buffett recently died from the mysterious skin cancer that strikes very few people but is often fatal for those who get it.

