Health Spotlight | Tips for a healthy brain

Dr. James E. Galvin, a professor of neurology and psychiatry at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As you age, your body changes and so does your brain. But there are some simple ways to preserve your brain health.

David Albertson, 86, doesn’t slow down. He runs a business, still shoots par golf frequently, and completes the New York Times crossword puzzles several times a week.

“To sit home and watch television or do nothing is just not for me,” said Albertson.

So how can you stay sharp and active later in life? Exercise increases blood flow to the brain, which promotes the growth of new neurons and enhances cognitive function. Aim for 150 minutes a week and include strength training

“The loss of muscle mass and strength is a very strong predictor of how you do on a cognitive test,” said Dr. James E. Galvin, a professor of neurology and psychiatry at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

Albertson has the right idea about crossword puzzles. Research shows they can improve memory and prevent brain shrinkage in people with mild cognitive impairment.

Lowering stress is another way to protect your brain.

“People who are under a lot of stress, and strain and duress, their cognitive performance is lower,” Galvin said.

Also be sure to stay hydrated. A recent study found dehydration reduced cognitive function in overweight adults. With ways to boost your brain health.

And women might want to ask their doctor about hormone replacement therapy.

A recent study published in the Journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience found hormones may protect the female brain from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia if they are taken when a woman is in her 40s and 50s.

Keeping blood pressure levels in check is another way to improve brain health. Uncontrolled high blood pressure can damage the brain by reducing or blocking blood flow.

