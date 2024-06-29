‘Health Spotlight Town Hall Special’ examines cancer programs for patients and survivors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 on Thursday night hosted a Health Spotlight Special.

For the special reports, WISH-TV partnered with Community Health Network to talk about cancer programs for patients and survivors in central Indiana.

Guests included Maci Jones, vice president and chief nursing executive of the Community Health Network MD Anderson Cancer Center; Dr. Sherif Farag, medical director for the Community Health Network MD Anderson Cancer Center’s stem cell transplant and cellular therapy program; Dr. Rashid Gupta and Dr. Ashish Pakal, thoracic surgical oncologists with the Community Health Network MD Anderson Cancer Center; and Sara Hauck, a breast cancer survivor.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.