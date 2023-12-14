Health Spotlight: Virtual reality helps first responders prepare for intense situations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Virtual reality can transport people to places they’ve never been, and can give them experiences they may never have had before.

Now, first responders are using that same technology to help them get ready for the worst of the worst.

Dr. Nicholas Kman is part of a team at The Ohio State College of Medicine that created a cutting-edge virtual reality training program to help paramedics and firefighters prepare for highly intense situations such as bombings, mass shootings, and interstate pileups.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has the details in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.