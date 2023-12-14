Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Health Spotlight: Virtual reality helps first responders prepare for intense situations

Using AI & VR training for first responders

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Virtual reality can transport people to places they’ve never been, and can give them experiences they may never have had before.

Now, first responders are using that same technology to help them get ready for the worst of the worst.

Dr. Nicholas Kman is part of a team at The Ohio State College of Medicine that created a cutting-edge virtual reality training program to help paramedics and firefighters prepare for highly intense situations such as bombings, mass shootings, and interstate pileups.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has the details in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Grocer, poultry farm make large...
Business /
Teen usage of social media...
National News /
Health Spotlight Special on social...
Health Spotlight /
Latino Student Task Force seeks...
Education /
House approves impeachment inquiry into...
Political News /
How Indiana reps voted as...
Political News /
Mother, 3 young children found...
Indiana News /
GOP governor candidates spar over...
Political News /