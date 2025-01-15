Health Spotlight | Weight loss and wellness trends

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the new year kicks up, many people are trying to find ways to stay on top of their weight loss and wellness resolutions. Several trends have developed, claiming to be the best method to stay fit.

Research shows green tea can lower your cholesterol, prevent heart problems, and its antiviral properties can even fight off COVID.

Dr. Richard Plemper, PhD, professor at Georgia State University, says, “So, it stops the replication process so the virus cannot produce new genomes that then can be packaged into new viral particles.”

Now, green tea has been crowned nature’s Ozempic on social media sites. Even though green tea does make you feel full longer, studies have not found a noticeable weight loss difference. What about a low-carb diet?

Dr. J. Nicholas Brenton, MD associate professor of neurology & pediatrics at University of Virginia Health System, says, “I don’t advocate that all patients go on these diets.”

An Australian study found that if not followed correctly, low-carb diets can actually increase your risk for diabetes by 20%. That’s because some people replaced carbs with unhealthy saturated fats.

Jennifer Plant, Senior lecturer at University of Central Florida, says, “Water has been shown to be what people need, just in general to survive.”

But drinking too many electrolyte-packed sports drinks like Gatorade instead of water can strain your kidneys. The excessive sodium in the drinks may also lead to dizziness, vomiting, diarrhea and even seizures. Experts say you should stick to water and only worry about replenishing your electrolytes on very hot days or when you are working out longer than 75 minutes.

Time-restrictive eating is another popular weight loss trend. But the key is the time you choose to fast and eat your first meal of the day. A recent study in Spain found those who fasted overnight for long hours and then ate an early breakfast had a lower BMI than those who ate a late dinner and skipped breakfast.

