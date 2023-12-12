Search
Health Spotlight: Zapping cancer at home

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Of all cancer diagnoses, 13% are for lung cancer.

In fact, more than 200,000 people every year are diagnosed with it. Despite medical advancements, it’s still one of the deadliest cancers.

Now, doctors are not only battling the disease at the hospital but also are taking the fight right into the patients’ homes.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has the details in Monday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

