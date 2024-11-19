Health Spotlight | Doctors address noise-induced hearing loss in youths

(WISH) — About 26 million adults have noise-induced hearing loss.

The impact of it can lead to the loss of communication and even increase the risk of dementia. But now, doctors are noticing its impact on teens and even toddlers. More than 5 million children between the ages of 6 and 19 are impacted by it.

In Tuesday's Health Spotlight new 8's Brittany noble looks at what doctors are now doing to protect children's hearing.

