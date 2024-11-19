53°
Health Spotlight | Doctors address noise-induced hearing loss in youths

Doctors address noise-induced hearing loss in youths

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — About 26 million adults have noise-induced hearing loss.

The impact of it can lead to the loss of communication and even increase the risk of dementia. But now, doctors are noticing its impact on teens and even toddlers. More than 5 million children between the ages of 6 and 19 are impacted by it.

In Tuesday’s Health Spotlight new 8’s Brittany noble looks at what doctors are now doing to protect children’s hearing.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

