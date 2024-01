Indiana adds 14 flu deaths, bringing total to 45 for season

2023-24 Influenza Season Week 1 ending Jan. 06, 2024. (Image from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Department of Health has announced 14 new deaths from the flu, raising the season total to 45.

Thirteen of those deaths occurred last week.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports flu virus spread in Indiana was down slightly last week, but the state remains listed in the “”high” category.