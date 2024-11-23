Indiana reports first flu deaths of 2024, both older than 65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has recorded its first flu deaths of the season.

Two people older than 65 died last week, the Indiana Department of Health says. No information was provided on where they lived.

In 2023 and 2022, Indiana’s first flu deaths were announced two weeks earlier than in 2024.

Indiana on Friday was considered to be in the low level of flu activity.

The Department of Health shares its tracking of influenza levels through an online dashboard.

The department says adults can contact health care providers, local health departments, or pharmacies to schedule appointments to receive vaccines for the flu and other ailments.