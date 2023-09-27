Indiana health departments think big as expanded funding arrives

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A public health nurse on Wednesday said expanded state funding probably saved her job and the services she provides to Shelby County.

Sara Thurman joined the Shelby County Health Department about 2 1/2 years ago thanks to a grant for a school liaison nurse. Since the money wasn’t part of the department’s regular budget, she said it was hard to know whether her job would be there once the grant ran out.

“It’s a big relief to know that we will have the funding,” she said, “and the funding will also help us do more with the schools.”

Thurman’s boss, Health Department Director Robert Lewis, said he can now add her to his payroll permanently thanks to Shelby County officials’ decision to accept expanded state funding.

The General Assembly authorized the program, known as Health First Indiana, this spring. The program allows county officials to accept additional public health funding beyond the minimum provided by the state. In exchange, the law requires public health departments to provide a uniform set of services, including chronic disease prevention, immunizations, fatality review systems, and food protection.

Services provided by county health departments in Indiana currently vary widely. The issue was a top legislative priority this session.

Officials in 86 of Indiana’s 92 counties voted to accept the money and provide the required services. Lewis said Shelby County’s council and commissioners needed little convincing. He said they already were familiar with the staffing challenges his office faced, further exacerbated by departures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s an exciting time because our job at the health department is to promote and maintain the public health, to ensure they have clean air, water, soil,” he said.

Funding amounts vary widely. Shelby County will receive nearly $456,000. Ohio County, the smallest by both land area and population, will bring in $136,000. Marion County will receive $11.8 million, the most of any county. Officials at the Marion County Health Department said they are still working on a plan to use it.

Besides making Thurman’s position permanent, Lewis said he would be able to keep another person on his vital records staff. He also plans to hire a full-time food safety inspector. He said the additional staff not only means he can offer more services but also means his staff won’t be stretched as thin, freeing them up to focus on the services they provide.

Thurman said public health nurses like her wear many hats. In the first two hours, the health department was open Wednesday, she and an assistant conducted two tuberculosis tests, provided a pediatric hepatitis b vaccine, labeled naloxone for distribution to public places, and filled bleed kits for schools.

She said she wants to provide more than 600 such kits so teachers can provide aid if a student is shot or suffers some other traumatic injury.

“I think a lot of people look at the health department and think, ‘Oh, all they do is give shots to kids,’” she said. “There are a lot of things we are working on.”

Now that she’s about to become a full-time member of the team, Thurman said she also plans to provide health and safety services for expectant and new mothers, such as helping to set up car seats and running a breastfeeding support program.

Lewis said the expanded state funding arrives on Jan. 1. He said officials in each county will have to decide every year whether they want to accept the extra funding.