Indiana reports 6 flu deaths in past week; 22 in total for season 

Indiana reports that six people died from the flu in the last week of December 2023, increasing Indiana's first flu death numbers of the season. 22 Hoosiers have died of the flu since the season began in October, the Indiana Department of Health says.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New figures released by the Indiana Department of Health reported an additional six flu-related deaths in the state over the past week.

The season’s cumulative toll now stands at 22, with the majority affecting Hoosiers aged 65 and above. There have been two infant deaths, both under the age of two.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months and older to get a flu vaccine.

Health officials are stressing the importance of taking preventive measures, like getting flu vaccinations and practicing good hygiene. Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and use hand sanitizer when soap is not available. They’re also advising those feeling sick to stay home.

The latest Influenza Surveillance Report highlights sustained high flu activity throughout Indiana.

If you experience flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, or fatigue, avoid contact with others to prevent the spread of the virus.