Indianapolis Urban League, IU Health to host cooking demonstration

The Indianapolis Urban League and IU Health are teaming up to help Hoosiers live a healthy lifestyle. They will host their 4th IUL Health & Wellness 2023 cooking demonstration next week with Chef Felicia. (Photo by Indianapolis Urban League)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Urban League and IU Health are teaming up to help Hoosiers live healthier.

The fourth IUL Health & Wellness cooking demonstration will be called “The Urban Creative: Healthy Eats for Living Well.”

People are welcome to attend the demonstration from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Indianapolis Urban League, 777 Indiana Ave.

Chef Felicia of Plate It Up Catering will show ways to serve rotisserie chicken salad “on a fresh-baked croissant, wrapped in crisp lettuce, and served with fried plantains,” the Indianapolis Urban League said on Facebook.

People will also learn healthier ways to prepare classic dishes and use fresh vegetables, and tips on how to eat healthy on a budget. Participants can taste free sample-size portions.

Registration online was required.