Indy 500 starter Aaron Likens talks of journey from autism to racing in book

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At age 20, decades ago, Aaron Likens received a diagnosis of autism.

The Indianapolis 500 chief starter stopped by News 8 on Thursday to chat on “Daybreak” about his journey that’s detailed in his new book “Playing in Traffic: My Journey from an Autism Diagnosis to the Indy 500 Flagstand.”

Likens said, “It’s still surreal that I have this book and it’s still surreal that I’m part of the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ the Indy 500.”

When Likens was diagnosed he recalled the outcome and expectations for people with his condition as being low and unmotivating. “My diagnosis was at age 20, December 2003, and my doctor at the time said, ‘Oh, you’re in the autism sector. You have Asperger’s. Good luck.’”

When researching his condition Likens discovered that many sources believed that people with what was then known as Asperger’s syndrome would have difficulty being employed, maintaining friendships, or even being happy or fulfilled with their lives.

“It doesn’t have to be that way. There is hope and you can achieve your dreams,” Likens said.

Likens worked against the odds and won. “So many people, so many factors helped me get there because being on the autism spectrum, going through employment, navigating school was difficult.”

Among Likens biggest supporters is his mother. She is also the source of the book’s title. “I’m in the middle of the track waving two green flags, and, the second she saw that, she texted me and said, ‘Aaron didn’t I tell you not to play in traffic?’ So, the book title was 15 years in the making.”