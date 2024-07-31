Indy ambulances to carry naloxone kits to curb overdoses

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Indianapolis ambulances will carry naloxone kits on board and distribute them at the scenes of overdoses to prevent future fatalities.

The Marion County Public Health Department and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services created Naloxone Leave Behind, a project expanding access to medications that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. On average, two to three Marion County residents die every day from an opioid overdose, according to Health Department data, and 62% of deaths in the first quarter of 2024 occurred at people’s homes.

The kits, which include two doses of naloxone, resource cards and information about a community harm reduction program, are an addition to current ambulance supplies. They will be given out to patients who have stabilized, as well as to any family members, friends or bystanders at the scene. People who survive an overdose have a higher risk of dying from one in the future.

“Indianapolis EMS stands among those who work on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic in our community, where seconds can mean the difference between life and death,” said Dr. Daniel O’Donnell, chief of Indianapolis EMS. “Increased access to naloxone can greatly increase survival chances in overdose situations, which can lead to more people seeking treatment to break the hold that addiction has on so many.”

