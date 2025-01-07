Limited number of Social Security numbers impacted in IU Health data breach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University Health detected a data breach, which impacted a limited number of Social Security numbers.

IU Health announced the breach on Tuesday.

The affected information may have included address, age, medical record number, diagnosis, and other treatment information.

“For a limited number of affected individuals, Social Security numbers were impacted by this incident. The individuals whose Social Security numbers were impacted will be offered 12-months of credit monitoring,” IU Health said.

IU Health began notifying those affected on Thursday and has a dedicated call center for more information at 877-721-3120 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays.

IU Health first learned that a team member’s account may have been compromised Nov. 8. “On the same day, IU Health began investigating the incident and took steps to protect the user’s accounts and our systems,” IU Health said in a press release.

The person responsible for the data breach had access to the team member’s email from Aug. 27-Oct. 2.

A previous IU Health data breach compromised accounts, but didn’t affect Social Security numbers or financial data.