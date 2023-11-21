KinderFarms recalling pain and fever meds for children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nationally sold children’s pain relief medicine is being recalled due to instability in acetaminophen, an active ingredient in the company’s product.

KinderFarms, LLC, has been recalling some of their products from the shelves since Nov. 13. These products are KinderMed Kids Pain and Fever, and KinderMed Infant Pain and Fever. According to the FDA, the medications are being voluntarily recalled due to an “acetaminophen instability.”

Ongoing testing of samples indicates some products were not up to the FDA’s standards. The product may cause acute adverse health effects, including abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, or jaundice at higher doses.

The medicines are being sold nationwide at pharmacies, supermarkets, direct delivery, retailers, and online.

The company claims it has not received any reports of these symptoms from their medication as of Tuesday.

Consumers who purchased either of those products can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.