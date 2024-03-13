Lilly partners with Amazon for free medicine delivery, 24/7 pharmacy access
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Lilly has partnered with Amazon Pharmacy to offer free medication delivery and access to clinical pharmacists.
The companies announced the partnership Wednesday.
Amazon Pharmacy will act as a third-party medication dispensing provider for LillyDirect Pharmacy Solutions, which delivers Lilly medications directly to a patient’s home.
Lilly said in a statement to News 8 that the company “third-party dispensing providers for their ability to simplify and improve the pharmacy experience, their commitment to patient safety and customer service, and their experience developing tech-enabled solutions.”
As part of the partnership, Amazon Pharmacy will also offer 24/7 access to a clinical pharmacist.
A full list of Lilly medicines available through LillyDirect can be found at https://lillydirect.lilly.com/medicines.