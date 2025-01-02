Lilly’s Zepbound approved by FDA for sleep apnea treatment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The FDA has now approved Lilly’s Zepbound (glp-1 agonist) for sleep apnea. It’s the first medication approved for this condition.

Sleep apnea affects 25 million Americans and 100 million individuals worldwide. Prior to the approval of Zepbound, those affected have mainly been offered a CPAP machine for treatment, often declining due to feeling its use is cumbersome and socially unacceptable.

Sleep apnea is a serious condition, as it involves repeated blocking of the upper airway during sleep (apenic and hypopneic episodes), decreasing oxygenation to vital organs, including the heart and brain. Many affected individuals have overweight or obesity, but not all.

Typical reported symptoms include:

Headaches upon awakening

Daytime sleepiness

Decreased concentration

Difficulty sleeping

Snoring

Difficult-to-control high blood pressure

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, please speak to your doctor. Diagnosis is made using a sleep study, which could even be performed in your home, with insurance approval.

Study authors advise the use of Zepbound alongside lifestyle changes.

The medication reduced apenic episodes and symptoms of sleep apnea in the setting of weight loss, with study participants losing an average of 18-20% of total body weight. This loss must be maintained to continue seeing the effects of the medicine. Lifestyle recommendations that may help alongside the use of Zepbound include:

Smoking cessation.

Reduction or elimination of alcohol.

Calorie reduction with adequate protein, vegetables and fruit intake. Plants are the only source of fiber, which slows digestion and keeps you full longer, aiding in weight loss. Plants are also a great source of antioxidants, helping fight inflammation from physical wear and tear.

Adequate hydration with water.

Increased physical activity. Use of a glp-1 agonist like Zepbound can cause muscle loss in addition to fat loss. To circumvent this, it is important that individuals incorporate resistance training, in addition to cardio activity, and get adequate protein intake as above. For low impact exercise, consider activities like walking, yoga, swimming and rowing. The best exercise for you is one that you will actually do. Stay open-minded and explore.

Restful sleep. Choose a bedtime and stick to it as rest is important for recovery as your body repairs from the day and prepares for the next one. Eating and drinking closer to bedtime, especially meals higher in refined carbohydrates can decrease your ability to get restful sleep, as these foods are more stimulating.



Overeating has been associated with poor sleep and sleep deprivation has been associated with increased caloric intake and weight gain.

If you have difficulty sleeping, despite using Zepbound, CPAP or both, speak with your doctor about next steps.

Related Coverage