Local dermatologist shares expert tips for eczema relief

NOBELSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) –- October is National Eczema Awareness Month, and Dr. Melanie Kingsley, a board-certified dermatologist at MK Dermatology in Noblesville, shared valuable advice for people dealing with eczema and how to care for sensitive skin.

Eczema is a chronic skin condition characterized by itching and redness that affects over 10% of the U.S. population, commonly appearing on the hands, inner elbows, knees, and around the eyes.

Dr. Kingsley pointed out the link between seasonal changes and eczema flares, ensuring these symptoms can be managed. She recommends that those with the skin condition maintain a diary, noting the past 24 hours when their condition flared the most. According to Dr. Kingsley, this practice can help someone identify triggers such as allergens or irritants.

She also advised the use of specific body products to alleviate eczema. “Using the right body product is crucial,” Dr. Kingsley said. “My favorite is Cetaphil Pro because it contains ceramides, which help rebuild the skin barrier. When you wash your skin and then apply the moisturizer, it makes the skin stronger and more resistant to the factors that cause eczema.”

Dr. Kingsley further recommended Dr. Doug’s Miracle Balm, a coconut oil-based product that acts as both a skin healer and a barrier against allergens. “Applying it to affected areas will help the skin heal and act as a barrier, preventing allergens from penetrating the skin and exacerbating eczema.”

However, Dr. Kingsley highlighted that there is no one solution for eczema prevention and treatment, as the approach may differ in more severe cases. In such instances, she says consulting a dermatologist for alternative treatment options may be necessary.