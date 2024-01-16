Local doctor cautions against risks tied to Ozempic and weight loss trends

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis emergency medical specialist is raising concerns about potential risks tied to the growing popularity of a weight loss trend involving medications like Ozempic.

Dr. Lindi Randall-Hayes has seen an increase in complications at the ER attributed to self-administration, citing issues with incorrect doses and adjustments made without medical supervision.

Ozempic, an FDA-approved self-injection drug for long-term weight control since 2021, demonstrated a 15% body weight reduction over 16 months for overweight and obese individuals.

However, its adoption as a diet trend has led to a surge in associated risks.

Patients are now seeking emergency care with symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and constipation, with some cases resulting in bowel obstruction, a potential surgical emergency, according to Randall-Hayes.

Cautioning against obtaining the medication from various offline sources without proper medical guidance, Randall advises consulting a physician before considering Ozempic.

She also advocates for a comprehensive approach to weight management, promoting lifestyle changes, regular exercise, and adopting healthy dietary habits.