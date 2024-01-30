Makers of recalled sleep apnea machines to stop sales in US

Jeffrey Reed, who experienced persistent sinus infections and two bouts of pneumonia while using a Philips CPAP machine, poses with the device at his home, Oct. 20, 2022, in Marysville, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

(WISH) — A company that sells sleep apnea machines that were recalled has decided to stop selling the devices in the United States.

According to The Associated Press, the tentative agreement with regulators that could cost device maker Philips nearly $400 million.

Philips has recalled more than 5 million pressurized breathing machines due to risks that their internal foam can break down over time, leading users to inhale tiny particles and fumes while they sleep.