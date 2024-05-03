Marion Co. health wants parents to ‘Finish the Race’ to get kids vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department is pushing parents to get involved in its ongoing “Finish the Race” campaign aimed at getting Indy-area kids caught up on their vaccines.

Melissa McMasters, the department’s immunization, infectious disease, and safe syringe program administrator, joined News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins on News 8 Daybreak to explain the importance of raising awareness.

“That’s the whole purpose of this is to remind parents that they need to finish their and get those vaccines to keep their kids healthy,” said McMasters.

McMasters cites a shortage of MMR vaccines as a concern. The MMR vaccine is a vaccine the protects against measles, mumps, and rubella. Marion County recently saw an exposure of measles. McMasters cites this instance as an important reminder to get your children updated.

“It’s really important that kids stay up to date,” McMasters said. “They get that [MMR] at 12 months and then at 4 to 6 years of age.”

Before making the decision to get your children vaccinated, medical professionals encourage having conversations with your primary care physician or health care provider as some parents might be hesitant to vaccinate their children.

“They know an awful lot about vaccines,” McMasters said.

“So, really just have that conversation and make sure your questions are answered.”

For more information, watch the interview at the top of the page.