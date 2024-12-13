Marion County to start visitor restrictions at hospitals amid surge in respiratory viruses

People in December 2003 wear masks to keep from spreading the flu while waiting in the emergency room at the Medical Center of Aurora in Colorado. (Glenn Asakawa/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Masks are returning as Marion County officials prepare to limit visitors at Indianapolis hospitals and other health facilities due to “increased activity of respiratory viruses.”

In a news release issued Friday, the Marion County Public Health Department did not provide specific details on an increased spread of “respiratory viruses such as flu and RSV.”

Temporary visitor restrictions will start sometime next week. No one under age 18 will be allowed to visit hospitals, and people with symptoms of illness — including sudden onset of fever, cough, headache, muscle and joint pain, sore throat, and runny nose — will not be allowed to visit.

“Masks will be provided for guests by the facility,” the release issued Friday said.

The restrictions will be implemented at facilities of Community Health Network, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent, Indiana University Health, and Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, the release says. Some facilities may have added restrictions.

County health officials and Indianapolis hospitals implemented the same temporary restrictions in late December 2023.

The department as of 4:30 p.m. Friday had not shared its plans on its Facebook page, only through a news release.

News release