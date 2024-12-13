Marion County to start visitor restrictions at hospitals amid surge in respiratory viruses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Masks are returning as Marion County officials prepare to limit visitors at Indianapolis hospitals and other health facilities due to “increased activity of respiratory viruses.”
In a news release issued Friday, the Marion County Public Health Department did not provide specific details on an increased spread of “respiratory viruses such as flu and RSV.”
Temporary visitor restrictions will start sometime next week. No one under age 18 will be allowed to visit hospitals, and people with symptoms of illness — including sudden onset of fever, cough, headache, muscle and joint pain, sore throat, and runny nose — will not be allowed to visit.
“Masks will be provided for guests by the facility,” the release issued Friday said.
The restrictions will be implemented at facilities of Community Health Network, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent, Indiana University Health, and Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, the release says. Some facilities may have added restrictions.
County health officials and Indianapolis hospitals implemented the same temporary restrictions in late December 2023.
The department as of 4:30 p.m. Friday had not shared its plans on its Facebook page, only through a news release.
Vaccines are currently available for flu, RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) and COVID-19. Dr. Caine and medical staff with the health systems in Marion County strongly urge vaccination for all who are eligible, but especially for people at higher risk of serious complications from illness.
“Protecting our health, and the health of loved ones, is important during this time of year, especially the very young and those over age 65,” said Dr. Caine. “Flu can cause significant illness and, in some cases, lead to extended hospitalizations or death. RSV can also result in hospitalization and even death for infants and those over age 60.”
RSV vaccine is recommended for pregnant women and for adults ages 60 and older. Like the flu vaccine, updated COVID-19 vaccine is available and recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older.
Individuals should talk with their medical provider about these vaccines and which ones are recommended for them based on age and other factors.
The Indianapolis Coalition for Patient Safety is comprised of chief executive, medical, nursing, quality, safety, and pharmacy officers from six Indianapolis health systems. In addition, there is participation by the Indiana Hospital Association, Indiana Department of Health, and the Marion County Public Health Department. The coalition is a non-profit public charity organization.
Marion County Public Health Department on Dec. 13, 2024