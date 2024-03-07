Morning Checkup: Diet soda’s AFIB risks, new over-the-counter birth control

WISH-TV's Medical Expert Dr. Janel Gordon joined Daybreak Thursday for a "morning checkup" to discuss the latest health topics.

A new study from the American Heart Association shows that drinking a can of diet soda per day can increase a person’s chances of developing the heart condition Atrial Fibrillation “A-Fib.”

“Atrial Fibrillation or often times its nickname “A Fib” is a condition of the heart where someone’s heart is beating abnormally rapidly. So we can get our heart rate up if we’re excited, if we’re working out. But with Atrial Fibrillation, you and I could be standing right here and if one of us have “A Fib,” my heart could be like beating out of my chest,” Gordon said.

Gordon added if the heart is beating too fast, it can do damage to the heart tissue.

“It can increase your chance of getting heart failure and increase your risk of developing premature cardiac or death from heat disease,” she said.

According to a study, people who drink diet soda per day are up to an 20% higher risk for developing the heart condition.

“It’s scary because a lot of people who have heart disease, have other health matters that increase the risk for it such as increased weight or obesity or overweight,” Gordon said. “So they may not and switch to like a diet soda. But what the studies are showing is that the MSG as well as the aspartame, which is the fake sugar or an alternative sugar is increasing someone’s risk of having excitable heart tissue which then could increase the risk of developing Atrial Fibrillation.”

Over-the-counter birth control pill to be in stores

The first over-the-counter birth control pill, called Opill, is expected to be available in stores across the country this month. It will make it possible for people to purchase contraceptive medications just as easily as they could Aspirin.

“One of the concerns that I actually have is that there’s no age limit for getting a minimum age requirement for getting it,” Gordon said.

