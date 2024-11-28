Morning Checkup | Learning about lung cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, shedding light on one of the deadliest cancers in the United States.

WISH-TV Medical Expert Dr. Janel Gordon joined News 8 to speak on the risk factors, symptoms, and life style changes that might stave off this deadly disease.

Gordon says while 80 – 90% of lung cancer cases are caused by smoking, but other cases are caused by the rarer, more aggressive small cell lung cancer.

She also explains the common symptoms of lung cancer, like chronic coughing, chest pain, fatigue, weight loss, or even coughing up blood.

But unfortunately, Gordon says, symptoms of lung cancer don’t typically appear until later stages of the disease. “So, if it’s early on, a person may feel fine and not even realize that they have cancer,” she said.

When it comes to risk factors, Gordon says prolonged environmental exposures to secondhand smoke and dangerous chemicals are major.

“Especially if it’s inside your home or in a workplace,” she said. “Similarly, occupational exposures to certain chemicals such as soot or tar, for example. Our firefighters come into contact with that a lot, those who often work with diesel exhaust.”

Those concerned about their lung cancer risks can get scanned annually. The US Preventative Services Task Force recommends all smokers between ages 50 to 80, or those who are currently or have stopped smoking in the last 15 years, to be screened.