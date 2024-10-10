Morning Checkup | World Mental Health Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday is World Mental Health Day. Observed annually around the world on Oct. 10, World Mental Health Day draws much needed attention to our mental well-being.

Historically, across many cultures, mental health has been seen as a taboo topic and discussions surrounding it were and at times still are discouraged.

However, this cannot continue. In the United States, 40 million adults have depression or anxiety. Symptoms must be addressed and treatment should be made available.

What are some of the signs and symptoms of depression?

A persistent sad or low mood.

Feelings of hopelessness.

Sleeping too little or too much.

Decreased or increased appetite.

Weight loss or weight gain.

Loss of interest or pleasure in activities once enjoyed.

Restlessness.

Irritability.

Difficulty concentrating, remembering or making decisions.

Fatigue or decreased energy.

Thoughts of death, self-harm or suicide.

What screening exists?

According to the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), individuals 12 years old and up should be screened annually using a Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ9), a series of 9 questions asked by a healthcare professional.

It is important to answer truthfully and not feel ashamed so that your healthcare team may help as best as possible.

What treatment exists?

Most patients do best with a combination of treatment including lifestyle changes, therapy and medication. Medication treatment may be handled by your primary care team. If symptoms progress or worsen, you may need referral to psychiatry. Individuals should not feel ashamed or delay treatment as we have a shortage of trained professionals. The earlier you seek help the better.

Lifestyle changes and complementary treatment:

Lastly and most importantly, for those who need help, rather urgent or not and do not know where to turn, please call the national help hotline: 988.

Mental health resources