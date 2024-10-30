Health Spotlight | New surgical approach for kidney transplants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are more than 780,000 people living with kidney disease.

On average, 25,000 people will get a transplant each year; however, 90,000 people are still on the waitlist.

Now, a new approach to surgery is helping get those patients the kidneys they so desperately need.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has details in Wednesday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.