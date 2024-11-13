41°
Health Spotlight | New screening technology could detect cancers earlier

The holy grail for cancer screening

(WISH) — In 2023, around 2 million people were told they have cancer; 610,000 of them died due to it.

Now what’s being considered the holy grail of cancer screening could diagnose some cancers earlier than ever and save thousands of lives.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has details in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

