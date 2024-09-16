Search
New device designed to provide relief for dystonia sufferers

(Image from Video Aired on WISH)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — People with a disorder called dystonia experience involuntary muscle contractions.

It causes painful contortions and limited movement.

Treatment includes costly drugs, injections, and physical therapy.

Now, surgeons are using a new device to provide some relief for patients.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has details in Monday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

