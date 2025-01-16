Morning Checkup | Tips to avoid norovirus as outbreaks on the rise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Norovirus outbreaks continue to rise, higher than seen over the past few years.

Experts believe the rise may partially be due to lack of and less frequent intermingling of people during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in lower immunity to the virus.

People can protect themselves and their families from getting norovirus this winter.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness, responsible for 20 million illnesses annually. It is commonly known as the “cruise ship virus” as outbreaks are commonly seen in environments where people are in close proximity including day care centers, college dorms, nursing homes, and jails. Wintertime is the most common time to get it, with cases highest from November through April.

How is it spread?

It is spread via a fecal-oral route, either through direct contact or contaminated surfaces. Sharing food, drinks or utensils are common routes of exposure. People can get it by touching a surface, like a doorknob, elevator button, toilet handles, faucets, counters, or any high-touch areas unknowingly contaminated with tiny drops of vomit or fecal material, and then touching the mouth.

It can live on surfaces for up to a week.

What symptoms might an infected person experience?

Symptoms that typically only last a few days include:

Nausea.

Vomiting.

Diarrhea.

Stomach cramps.

Fatigue.

Low-grade fever.

Chills.

Headaches.

Muscle aches.

What treatment exists?

Antibiotics, which are for bacterial infections, do not work in norovirus cases. No antiviral medicine or vaccines are available. The illness usually is self-limiting.

The most important thing to do is stay hydrated as dehydration can result in complications and possibly land people in the hospital.

Anyone having difficulty staying hydrated, shortness of breath, dizziness, or any unusual symptoms should seek immediate medical evaluation.

For people who are experiencing bloody stools or high fevers, norovirus may not be the underlying cause. In these cases, further medical examination is needed.

Also, seek evaluation if there is no improvement after a few days.

It is especially important for babies and young children, who cannot report symptoms, to have immediate medical evaluation if they are not having their usual number of wet diapers or are fussy with little tears; these may be signs of dehydration. Norovirus each year results in over 400,000 emergency room visits, usually for young children.

Also, look out for the elderly, people with chronic medical conditions, and people who are immunocompromised; they may suffer the most. Many of the more than 100,000 annual norovirus hospitalizations are for people 65 and older.

How can we prevent this illness?

Stay home if ill.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before eating or food preparation. Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol may be used in addition to hand washing but not as a substitute.

Do not touch your face.

Disinfect surfaces with bleach regularly. Clean up quickly after diarrhea or vomiting.

Wash contaminated clothing and bedding with gloves, then wash hands.

Thoroughly clean fresh produce prior to consumption.

Avoid food handling and preparation. This practice is especially important for employees who are ill and even for a couple days after. It is possible to still be contagious for days to a couple weeks after symptoms have resolved.

Get adequate rest, hydration and nutrients.

