October is Liver Cancer Awareness Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Liver cancer, or hepatocellular cancer, is the 6th most common cause of cancer and the 3rd leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. In the U.S., liver cancer is the 6th leading cause of death.

Common risk factors for liver cancer

Cirrhosis or liver scarring and its underlying risk factors (20% of cases of liver cancer form without cirrhosis present, yet in the presence of or more of the below conditions).

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (formerly, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) of which obesity, diabetes and high cholesterol are risk factors.

Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C (transmitted via body fluids, commonly during sex, childbirth (mother to fetus) or with IV drug use).

Alcohol.

Smoking.

Aflatoxin (a fungus that may grow on grains and nuts improperly stored in hot and humid environments).

Common symptoms of liver cancer

None.

Abdominal discomfort.

Abdominal swelling.

Nausea or vomiting.

Gastrointestinal bleeding.

Weight loss.

Loss of appetite.

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes).

Easy bruising or bleeding.

Persistent itching.

Fatigue.

Fever.

Populations at increased risk for liver cancer

Nationally, the highest rates are seen in Asian/Pacific Islanders and American Indian/Alaskan Natives. Rising rates have been noted in the Latinx population.

Globally, rates are actually highest outside the US, in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia.

Liver cancer prevention

Eat whole food, plant-forward nutrition (fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, minimal saturated fat).

Get screened for and vaccinated against hepatitis B (infants, children and adults).

Get screened and treated for hepatitis C (no vaccine currently exists and many patients are without symptoms, which often only occur with advanced disease).

Practice safer sex with regular condom use (including same gender couples).