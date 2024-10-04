Parisian Market benefits Fair Haven patients

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cancer survivor’s vision drives the Parisian Market, Fair Haven’s fundraiser to aid seriously ill patients seeking care in Indianapolis.

News 8 first shared information about the Parisian Market on Monday’s “Life.Style.Live.”

Fair Haven is a foundation that provides free housing and other services for patients and their families who are traveling to Indianapolis for medical treatment. Its housing is located near several health care facilities including IU Simon Cancer Center and Franciscan Health Cancer Center.

Amanda Milner, founder and executive director of Fair Haven, said, “I battled cancer several years ago and was a single mom at the time. I just faced a lot of the challenges that many people with cancer face. Trying to get to my chemotherapy and not being able to work.”

Whether it’s for cancer, organ transplants, high-risk pregnancies, or cardiovascular conditions, Fair Haven offers furnished housing and unwavering support to people in need at no cost. It’s all thanks to Milner, a survivor who has been through it all.

“I worked at the cancer center and went back to work and met so many patients and families traveling here to central Indiana from all over the state and beyond.”

The Parisian Market is more than just a shopping event. It’s a celebration of community, compassion, and the power of generosity. Over 150 volunteers curate the experience.

Milner said, “We have a fantastic team that puts this together every year. They collect items all year long, and they are hand-selected. We have interior designers that come together, and they are staged so people can go in and shop and see how it will look in their own homes.”

Kidney transplant patient Erik Jenkins calls his Fair Haven stay a “glimpse from heaven,” sharing that he’s made lifelong friendships and even cooks for fellow guests. “It’s like a big family. You meet people from everywhere, from all over Indiana and the world. Some people come in for different health reasons, issues, and surgeries they have to have. I’ve been privileged to transport them to and from the hospital, which created a job for me there!”

The Parisian Market has a preview night on Thursday, and was open on Friday. The market’s final day will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Glendale Town Center, 2625 E. 62nd Street. Admission, available at the door, is $5. Kids 16 and younger get in free.