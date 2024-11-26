38°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
38° Indianapolis

Health Spotlight | New method offers hope for Parkinson’s disease patients

Health Spotlight | New method offers hope for Parkinson’s disease patients

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that impacts a million people living in the United States.

While most people are older than 60 when diagnosed, 1 in 10 people with Parkinson’s are now being diagnosed before age 50.

A new technological method may offer hope for people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. News 8’s Brittany Noble has details in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Baseballs and softballs thrown onto...
I-Team 8 /
The Zone Banner is presented...
High School - The Zone /
Density plays key role in...
Indiana News /
Woman critically injured, IMPD seeking...
Crime Watch 8 /
Anderson police officer charged for...
Crime Watch 8 /
Thanksgiving travelers begin their migration
I-Team 8 /
A guide to this week’s...
High School - The Zone /
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut hours...
International News /