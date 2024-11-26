Health Spotlight | New method offers hope for Parkinson’s disease patients

(WISH) — Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that impacts a million people living in the United States.

While most people are older than 60 when diagnosed, 1 in 10 people with Parkinson’s are now being diagnosed before age 50.

A new technological method may offer hope for people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. News 8’s Brittany Noble has details in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.