Parkinson’s disease coalition holds Indiana Statehouse rally

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the Indiana Parkinson’s Action Coalition raised their voices Tuesday at the Statehouse with a rally and information fair to bring awareness to the fastest growing neurological disease.

Parkinson’s disease impacts 20,000 people in Indiana.

The group aims to connect people with the disease to local resources and increase collaboration among Parkinson’s key stakeholders in Indianapolis.

Terri Weymouth, an ambassador to Parkinson’s Foundation, tell News 8 that one of the best forms of treatment and awareness is through exercise. “It’s about exercising with people who have the same illness. Everyone is looking out for their fellow boxer or workout person, and that sense of community is critical for people with Parkinson’s.”

The coalition is a collection of Hoosier-focused organizations working to support people with the disease.