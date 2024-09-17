Search
Planned Parenthood expands access to gender-affirming care in Indiana

The logo for Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky. (Provided Image via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Planned Parenthood has added its gender-affirming care for people 18 and older to all of its Indiana health centers, the nonprofit has announced.

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky says it’s seen a 23% in the need for the services in Indiana during the past year, leading to the expansion of locations with the services and appointment availability.

Gender-affirming care services will include hormone replacement therapy, gender-affirming hair preservation, surgery coordination, and other medical transition support.

Patients can make appointments online, call 800-769-0045, or visit any of the 11 Planned Parenthood health centers in Indiana, including three in Indianapolis.

Planned Parenthood is a network of nonprofits that provide sexual and reproductive health care and education to people in the United States.

