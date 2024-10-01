Pros and cons of smart devices

Pros and cons of smart devices

(WISH) — The Apple Watch, Fitbit and Garmin: All are smart devices that have revolutionized how some people track health and wellness.

Harvard Health says about 1 in 5 people have one.

But how accurate are they?

In Tuesday’s Health Spotlight, News 8’s Brittany Noble reports on new research showing the pros and the cons.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.