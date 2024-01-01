Psychologist offers tips to maintain a healthy mindset in 2024

(CNN) — If you’re hoping to be a better version of yourself in the new year, changing unhealthy habits and focusing in on new goals are keys to success.

So, say “goodbye” to unhealthy habits and “hello” to a new mindset for the new year.

Adam Borland, a licensed clinical psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, said, “It’s very easy to focus on the negatives. It oftentimes takes more work to focus on the positives and things that we’re thankful for.”

Borland says you can reach healthy goals by shifting how you think about yourself. “We’re kinder to ourselves. We’re using more encouragement and gratitude. That does go a long way in terms of how we approach those sources of stress and those obstacles in our day to day life.”

To keep that healthier mindset all year, Borland says, practice gratitude, appreciate the good things rather than focus on the bad, and and recognize the role of choice since people choose how to respond to stress.

“Are they an opportunity for growth, or do we view them as just simply another headache to deal with?”

He says to simplify life by monitoring social media use and focusing on self-care, and maybe doing deep breathing or meditation. Prioritize being mindful by doing something personally meaningful.

“If there’s some sort of creative hands on outlet, whether it’s cooking, something creative, some musical outlet, I encourage people to carve out time like that every day.”

Finally, be active. It’s not only important to physical but mental health, too.